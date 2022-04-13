NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took Frank R. James, the 62-year-old alleged shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and more than a dozen others injured, into custody on Wednesday, sources said.
Though Mayor Eric Adams announced James had been upgraded from a person of interest in the case to a suspect, the NYPD have not yet provided an update on the change in their investigation from Tuesday. The NYPD was set to share new details on the shooting at 2 p.m.
Police had zeroed in on James because of a U-Haul key left at the scene of the shooting. James had rented the U-Haul, which was found in Brooklyn hours after the attack.
Here are five things we know about James:
- James posted social media videos decrying the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness. His profanity-laden videos are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people
- The gun James allegedly used was purchased at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation said on condition of anonymity
- James has ties to Philadelphia and Wisconsin
- Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning
- Police described the suspected gunman as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).