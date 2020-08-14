55-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash with calf during Sturgis Rally

People walk through downtown Deadwood, South Dakota during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 8, 2020. While the rally usually attracts around 500,000 people, officials estimate that more than 250,000 people may still show up to this year’s festival despite the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – A 55-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a motorcycle struck a calf in one of the lanes of U.S. Highway 16 in South Dakota.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 55-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and the 55-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle.

The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The woman died at a Rapid City hospital on Thursday. Neither were wearing helmets.

The death is the third from a crash at the 2020 Sturgis Rally, which is up two from the same time in 2019.

Through 6 a.m. Friday, authorities have made 117 DUI arrests, 112 felony drug arrests and handed out 1,044 citations.

There have been 88 crashes (2 fatal, 47 injury and 39 non-injury) at the event so far.

The rally runs through Sunday.