All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old in connection to the death of an Arkansas man.

The incident occurred on Saturday (May 6th) when deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive around 8:00 a.m. At the scene deputies located 62-year-old Paul Holt of Arkansas suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Holt was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that Holt and his wife were entering their vehicle when they were approached by a masked man. The suspect later identified as Ladarrius Evans was trying to flee the scene with Holt’s wife in the vehicle. Holt intervened and was shot.

The stolen vehicle was found later in the day and Evans was arrested. At the time of Evans’ arrest detectives located items belonging to the victims and a gun.

Evans later confessed to the murder. He faces the following charges:

One count of 1st-degree murder

One count of carjacking

One count of possession of an unidentifiable firearm

One count of armed robbery with a firearm

One count of possession of a machine gun

Police say that the couple were in town celebrating Holt’s 63rd birthday.

