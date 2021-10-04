7-Eleven celebrates National Taco Day with deals on their mini tacos

Calling all taco-lovers! National Taco Day is Monday, Oct. 4, and participating 7-Eleven® stores are celebrating with “grande” deals on their popular mini tacos because even the smallest things should be celebrated. The one-day deals include 10/$1* In-Store for 7Rewards loyalty members and BOGO via 7NOW Delivery.

ST. LOUIS – Participating 7-Elevens are having deals on their mini tacos during Monday’s National Taco Day.

7Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for just $1. The other deal on offer is BOGO via Delivery. Purchase one order of eight mini tacos and get 16.

The mini tacos are filled with spicy beef made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices and more.

“On National Taco Day you can enjoy them at an even bigger value whether on the go, at home or even at work,” 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Foods Robin Murphy said.

These deals are only being offered on Monday.

