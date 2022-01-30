9 killed in multiple car crash in North Las Vegas, police say

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a six-car crash with nine people dead in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a crash shortly after 3:00 p.m near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Avenue.

“There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger died in the crash

Speed was a factor as the driver who caused the crash ran a red light, police said.

Fifteen people were involved in the crash.

The coroner’s office will release the identities of the dead.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News