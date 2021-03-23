9-year-old child dies from gunshot wound in Texas County, Missouri

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Texas County Sheriff’s Office has announced a 9-year-old child has died from a gunshot wound.

Monday evening deputies went to a home on Nagle Drive in Elk Creek for a report of a child who had been shot.

The investigation revealed that the victim was shot by a younger sibling.

The children were playing outside the residence and gained access to a rifle in a parked vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

All child deaths are subject to a full investigation.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said, “There is nothing more tragic than the loss of a child, I would ask that you join me in praying for comfort for those affected by this incident. This tragedy is also a reminder to all of us that are parents to examine hazards, such as storage of firearms or any other dangerous item that children might have access to.”