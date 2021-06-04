A boy and a deputy show “us all what community looks like”

Johnathan's mom: "Deputy Giroir's time 'meant so much to my son. He thinks it's so cool.'

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Something special happened on Wednesday, June 2 and it involved baseball, a young boy, and a sheriff’s deputy.

Blake Giroir is a deputy with the St. Mary Parish’s Office and loves baseball.

On Wednesday, Giroir was on his way home “when he saw something interesting, a kid practicing baseball in his yard alone,” according to the St. Mary Parish’s Office.

That boy was 10-year-old Johnathan and Deputy Giroir decided to stop and see if the young man wanted to play catch.





Images courtesy of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnathan’s mom, Courtney is describes what happened next:

“𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐮𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤, 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐟𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧.”

Jonathan usually plays in the outfield but recently was asked to try pitching.

So there they were, a deputy and a little leaguer playing catch and getting better.

The St. Mary Parish’s Office would like to thank “Johnathan and Deputy Giroir for showing us all what community looks like!”

