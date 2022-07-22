LAS VEGAS — A new tattoo can earn you free Subway sandwiches for life. The restaurant chain is hosting a block party for fans in Las Vegas with tattoo artists. They will be available to ink nine people.

The tattoos range in size from 2″x 2″ to a foot long and come with several prizes. The smallest tattoo gets you subs for a month. The 12″ x 12″ earns the bearer free subs for life.

“Whether that’s the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I’m here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase,” states tattoo artist DJ Tambe.

Prizes:

Subs for a month: 2″ x 2″ tattoo on wrist, bicep or foot

Subs for a year: 3″ x 3″ tattoo on shoulder blade, forearm or calf

Subs for life: “The Footlong,” a 12″ x 12″ tattoo on sternum or back

The party is being held to promote the restaurant chain’s 12 new sandwiches. They have spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes for the new “Subway Series” lineup.

You can attend the block party by heading to Las Vegas this Wednesday. It is being held from 11 am until 5 pm at Bad Apple Tattoo.

You don’t need to get a tattoo at the block party. They are also giving awa 6-inch sandwiches from the all-new Subway Series menu. Plus, you can get an airbrush tattoo, dance to the music or check out the mural created by a graffiti atrtist.