A long road to recovery for Uber driver after drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — More than three weeks after he was shot while driving an Uber in Chicago, 56-year-old Tim Rohr is still recovering in the hospital.

Rohr was driving through the Brighton Park neighborhood in the city’s Southwest Side, during the early morning hours of Aug. 12 when police said three suspects wearing black hoodies fired at his car from a white Acura SUV.

“I guess he had dropped off an UberEats delivery and was driving down the street, he came upon a cell phone store and saw figures inside,” his wife Lori Rohr told NewsNation affiliate WGN. “I think people shot him from the store and getaway car.”

Afterward, she said a witness called 911, and Tim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

“The bullet entered through his back, went through his left lung, up through his neck, hit his sinus and is lodged in his brain,” Lori said. “He has permanent loss of vision in his right eye.”

Tim Rohr had been an Uber driver for about four years, and Lori said she did often worry about his safety. As he recovers, she says she’s still in shock after getting that initial phone call.

“It doesn’t seem real to me; nothing seems real to me right now,” she said.

Doctors said it was too dangerous to remove the bullet, and he was discharged on Aug. 27. But he quickly started leaking cerebral spinal fluid from his nose, and was admitted to Advocate Lutheran General, where he is now awaiting surgery to repair the damage to his sinus cavity.

“He’s going to be hospitalized at least a month with two major surgeries, so then down the road: months of (physical therapy), follow up visits; we don’t know what that will add up to,” Lori said.

While it has been difficult, Lori said there have been reasons to hope.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical bills.

“This event has made me see the worst in humanity, but also the best in humanity; I’m very touched by the outpouring of support and generosity, truly,” Rohr said.

According to Chicago police, no suspects are currently in custody for the shooting.