'A new start': 17 Mississippi inmates baptized

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Covington County Sheriff’s Office FB page

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WFLA) – A sheriff’s office in Mississippi said 17 inmates were baptized last week in what they hope will be a “new start.”

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said the ministry provided at their department “has been a blessing in many ways.”

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more,” the department’s Facebook post said.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the mostly smiling inmates, four women and 13 men.

Hundreds of people commented, leaving messages of positivity and hope. Friends and family mentioned the inmates by name, congratulating and blessing them.

