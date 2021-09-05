Abraham Lincoln Museum digitizing thousands of rare images

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is digitizing nearly 8,000 rare images, including a Lincoln family photo album and a poster that offered a reward for the capture of the 16th president’s assassin. The State Journal-Register reports the “Picturing Lincoln” project will allow people around the world to access material from the museum in Springfield. It’s being funded with a $100,000 grant from the Illinois State Library. The images also include are a schedule for the funeral train carrying Lincoln’s body back to Springfield for burial and the only surviving photograph of Lincoln’s body lying in state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News