(KTLA) — Actor Hugh Jackman is using his platform to express the importance of using sunscreen after his recent skin cancer scare.

The “Wolverine” star posted a video on Instagram where he revealed he had two biopsies for spots on his nose. They may be cancerous.

“I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them if need be,” his caption read. “And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

He then explained that basal cell carcinoma is the “least dangerous” in the world of skin cancers, but he still issued a warning to his followers.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me!” he said in the video. “If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming, for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen.”

He then pointed at his bandaged nose and said, “This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago, and it’s coming out now.”

He then ended his video with the message, “Please be safe.”

Certain types of skin cancer can be treated if caught early.

The Tony-winning and Oscar-nominated actor says he’ll share his results when he learns them in a few days.