PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A horde of spring breakers who allegedly brought guns, drugs, and trouble to Panama City Beach over the weekend were brought before a judge Monday. Between setting defendants’ bond and confirming their charges, the judge joked about gun preferences and college allegiances.

It was the defendants’ first appearances in court. During first appearances defendants are asked if they understand their charges. Then, a judge confirms they have been read their rights and determines their bond.

The question of whether they will plead guilty or not guilty to the charges is handled at a later court date.

Judge Shane Vann worked through 85 defendants facing a variety of charges. Many of them were connected to alleged crimes on Panama City Beach during a rowdy spring break. Law enforcement officials ended up detaining 161 people and seizing 75 guns over the weekend. There was one shooting.

The most common charge Judge Vann dealt with Monday was carrying a concealed weapon. That charge usually resulted in a $50,000 bond.

A few of the defendants had parents or other loved ones who offered to watch over them if they were released. Others listened quietly as Corp. Leslie Fambro told the judge about a litany of previous arrests and charges. They all wore black and white stripes and masks.

“Was there a gun show on the beach this weekend?” Vann asked one of the suspects.

“Sir?” he replied.

“No?” Vann continued. “Y’all came down here to take over the beach and all y’all did was take over the jail.”

In another interaction, the judge asked a defendant why he had come to Panama City Beach from Birmingham, Alabama.

“I never been to Panama I just wanted to have fun one time,” he replied. “I didn’t know it was going to be like this.”

“You must have known something, you brought a gun,” Vann added. “Allegedly.” The judge set his bond at $50,000.

In several instances, Vann faced off with defendants who said they were not read their rights. When one defendant said he wasn’t read his Miranda rights during the arrest, the judge replied, “We should just let you go shouldn’t we? No, that’s not the way it works. It is a fiction of TV and movies that they have to read you your rights when they arrest you. That’s not what Miranda is about. Miranda is about interrogation not arrest.”

Vann then confirmed that the defendant would have a lawyer going forward. “Are you going to represent yourself or are you going to hire an attorney – I hope – that knows the law?”

The defendant confirmed he would be hiring an attorney.

“Good,” Vann replied. “Jailhouse lawyers don’t work.”

Given how many gun charges they were seeing, Vann and Fambro jokingly discussed their personal preferences.

“A lot of Austrian firearms taken into custody this week,” Vann said. “Strong Austrian presence. … The Glock seems to be very popular this week.”

“I like it too, though,” Fambro replied.

“I don’t like the trigger,” Vann said. “I’ll be honest with you. But you get an aftermarket trigger on it, it’s alright.”

The type of gun another defendant allegedly had on him led to more commentary.

“The Glock 19 has always been a little big to me. I prefer the 43,” Vann said.

“I got a 43,” Fambro replied.

“It’s perfect, isn’t it,” Vann said. “I’ll tell you what the 19 is nice for. You get that extended mag, you turn it sideways and light it up.”

“Ain’t nobody turn their gun sideways,” Fambro said. “That’s TV.”

Another topic of conversation was college ties. Vann repeatedly let it be known that he is a fan of the University of Alabama.

He asked one defendant about his college preferences while noting that the defendant lived in Auburn University territory.

“War eagle?” Vann asked tentatively.

“Roll Tide,” the defendant replied.

“That a boy, that’s what I’m talking about. Right there in the heart of the enemy territory. You stay strong Mr. Heart,” Vann said. “Bond set at $50,000. Court date is April 18 at 9 o’clock.”

He then added another “Roll Tide.”

“In a sea of heathens, you stay firm,” Vann said.

After speaking to the final defendant, the judge took stock.

“FYI, that was 85 people in an hour and 54 minutes and 41 seconds,” Vann said. “If someone was counting.”