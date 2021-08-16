ALDI hiring over 20,000 employees

BATAVIA, ILL – ALDI plans to hire 20,000 employees to aid its rapid growth nationwide.

Employees will be hired to new store and warehouse positions including store associate, cashier, stocker, and warehouse associate. The company will hold a national hiring week from Sept. 20-24, where stores and warehouses will have interviews to fill positions needed.

ALDI is now offering higher wages staring at $15 per hour in store and $19 per hour in the warehouse. Employees are also eligible for benefits such as healthcare and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and generous paid time off.

Dave Rinaldo, co-president, ALDI U.S. stated, “As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” said Rinaldo, “Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

ALDI has been awarded for their positive work environment. They have been named a National Top Workplace by Energage from 2017-2021. Also, ALDI was honored by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Epmployers six times since 2015. Recently, they have recieved a 2021 “Great Place to Work” certification, this comes from an employee survey about company culture. ALDI is committed to a positive work environment.