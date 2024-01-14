DEL MAR, Calif. (KSWB) — Actor Alec Musser, well-known for his role as Del Henry in “All My Children,” has died, his fiancée, Paige Press, announced on social media. He was 50 years old.

Press shared the news on her Instagram story Saturday, also sharing a photo of her hand with an engagement ring. She wrote, “I am never taking off my ring.”

According to TMZ, Musser passed away at his home in Del Mar, a beach town in San Diego County, California.

“All My Children” star Alec Musser. (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty)

In his last post on Instagram, which was shared just four days ago, Musser could be seen hydrofoiling in the Pacific Ocean. The bio of his account now reads, “RIP 4/11/1973 – 1/13/2024.”

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released a report.

In 2005, Musser won the reality TV show competition “I Wanna Be a Soap Star,” which ultimately led him to land the role he’s most known for. Musser also appeared on “Desperate Housewives” in 2011 and “Grown Ups” a year earlier.

“Grown Ups” star Adam Sandler took to Instagram Saturday to express his sorrows, writing, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s most recent credit on IMDb is “Best Summer Ever,” a 2020 film in which he was the co-executive producer.