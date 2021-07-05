Amazon’s Jeff Bezos steps down from CEO position today

NEW YORK – Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos will step down from that title Monday.

He will remain Amazon’s executive chair, but the new CEO will be Andy Jassy. He currently serves as the head of Amazon’s web services.

Bezos chose Monday, July 5 to leave because it is the 27th anniversary of when Amazon launched its online bookstore.

Bezos has another adventure ahead. He plans to be on the first space flight of his aerospace company Blue Origin. That’s set for July 20.

Bezos is the world’s richest person with a net worth of nearly $202 billion.