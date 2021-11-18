Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old New Mexico boy believed to be with mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy out of Albuquerque. Nicolai Kuznetsov is a Caucasian male who is three feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Nicolai is wearing.

NMSP reports Nicolai hasn’t been seen since November 5, 2021, is missing, and is believed to be in danger. Authorities state that he is believed to be with his mother, Jaqueline Haymon.

According to NMSP, on Nov. 18, 2021, a district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order that granted Nicolai’s biological father custody due to “grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.” There was also a bench warrant issued for Jaqueline Haymon’s arrest.

According to court documents, a judge ordered Haymon three times to say where Nicolai was located but she refused. Documents say leading up to the custody hearing, she sent up to 70 letters which they describe as gibberish to the court and didn’t show up when asked.

Jaqueline Haymon is a Caucasian female who is five feet four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. The pair is believed to be driving in a grey Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate that reads AMAP53.

Their destination is unknown. Many details are unknown and are under investigation by authorities. Anyone with information regarding this Amber Alert is urged to call NMSP at 505-841-9256 or 911.





