Amber Alert issued for Florida teen

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 16-year-old Jada Burrell is missing from Pinellas Park who may be with 17-year-old Eshunn Cummings.

Burrell was last seen in the 7700 block of 62nd Street last wearing a pink shirt with white sleeves, black leggings, and sandals.

Burrell is described as 5 feet 2 inches in height, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair with blue extensions. Cummings was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket and black shorts.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at 9 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or 911.