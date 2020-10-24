Girls found: AMBER Alert issued for two girls abducted, after two boys were found dead in Leavenworth

Update as of 7:03pm: Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect has been located near Erick, Oklahoma. The children are safe.

AMBER ALERT 2020-10 CANCELLED: THE VICTIMS HAVE BEEN LOCATED SAFE AND THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/mvMD3Dvauq — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) October 25, 2020

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An AMBER Alert has been issued after two boys were found dead in a Leavenworth home and two young girls are missing, Aven (3) and Nora Jackson (7).

The Leavenworth Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. When deputies arrived they found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old boy dead and two young girls missing.

U.S. AMBER Alert made the announcement on twitter Saturday afternoon.

KANSAS: Amber Alert for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, after 2 boys were found dead in Leavenworth. Suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB. Call 911 if seen. (Source: KBI) pic.twitter.com/2URgqROuaA — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) October 24, 2020

The Arkansas State Police agreed to launch an Arkansas AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.

Jackson was seen driving a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB