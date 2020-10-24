Girls found: AMBER Alert issued for two girls abducted, after two boys were found dead in Leavenworth

Update as of 7:03pm: Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect has been located near Erick, Oklahoma. The children are safe.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An AMBER Alert has been issued after two boys were found dead in a Leavenworth home and two young girls are missing, Aven (3) and Nora Jackson (7).
The Leavenworth Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. When deputies arrived they found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old boy dead and two young girls missing.
U.S. AMBER Alert made the announcement on twitter Saturday afternoon.
The Arkansas State Police agreed to launch an Arkansas AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.
Jackson was seen driving a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB