This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LEAWOOD, Kan. – Tuesdays just got a lot better for families and movie fans.

Leawood-based AMC Theaters announced it will extend it’s $5 tickets on Tuesdays through the end of January.

The deal started in July and it was scheduled to end in October.

Guests must be a member of the free AMC Stubs program to be eligible for the discount, and tax will be charged on each ticket.

To sweeten the deal, AMC is also offering cheap eats and drinks.

Each Tuesday guests can grab a small popcorn and either a 21 oz. ICEE® or a small drink for an extra $5 plus tax.

That makes movie night at an AMC Theater about $10 a person.

Additional fees apply for premium experiences like IMAX and Dolby Cinema at AMC, but the company said it has set the base fee at $5 for those options, applicable on Discount Tuesdays. The discount also can’t be used in select instances such as private screenings, movie marathons or other fan events, an FAQ sheet shows.