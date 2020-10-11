Amy Coney Barrett vows to follow law, not ‘own preferences’

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, said in prepared marks on Sunday that she believes “deeply in the rule of law and the place of the Supreme Court in our nation.”

Barrett, a conservative appeals court judge, said in her current role she has “carefully considered the arguments by both parties” and has done her “utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be.” Her opening remarks are ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing this week.

Barrett who clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia credits him for his “reasoning” that shaped her judicial philosphy.

“His judicial philosophy was straightforward: A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were,” Barrett said. She echoed the same thoughts during the nomination ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 26.

Read Barrett’s complete statement here:

If Barrett is confirmed to the position by the Republican-controlled Senate, the court would have a 6-3 conservative majority.

President Trump nominated Barrett to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.