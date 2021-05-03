Andrew Brown Jr. funeral: Sharpton to deliver eulogy at noon service Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Andrew Brown Jr. will be laid to rest Monday afternoon in Elizabeth City, with the Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver his eulogy.

The service will start at noon at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City. It’s invitation only, but WAVY will stream the service live.

There were two viewings on Sunday night, including a public service at the Museum of the Albemarle.

Brown was shot and killed just under two weeks ago by deputies conducting a search warrant. An independent autopsy commissioned by the family showed he was fatally shot in the back of the head.

Three deputies have been placed on administrative leave in the meantime, though public release of the incident was delayed last week by at least 30 days. The family was set to watch within 10 days.

Protesters have taken to the streets peacefully in the days since his death to call for transparency and the release of the footage.

“I think they’re encouraged by the consistency that they’ve been seeing coming out of the community. And I believe the community will continue to do things that are sustainable for them and continue to embrace and support them moving forward,” North Carolina NAACP president Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman said Sunday.

Sunday’s march was organized by the Justice for the Next Generation Coalition and the Brown family.

“We’re building a community around Andrew Brown’s death because what happens here in Pasquotank is happening all over,” said organizer Rev. Greg Drumwright. “We’re going to keep applying pressure from all sides from activism to policy shaping to make sure that there’s some change in this county and throughout North Carolina.”

Look for more coverage coming up today. To send flowers for the service, click here.