Anti-Lynching Act passed in U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS – The “Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Act” passed in the U.S. Senate, unanimously, just yesterday. It passed through the U.S House last month.

Emmitt Till was a Black 14-year-old boy in 1955 when he was kidnapped, and murdered by two white men. They were tried for Till’s murder; however, acquitted, but they later admitted to killing Till.

The first anti-lynching bill was introduced more than a hundred years ago. That was before Emmitt Till was even born. This latest bill now goes to President Biden. He is expected to sign it into law.