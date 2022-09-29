Michael Curry, the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, said Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Curry, who in 2015 became the first African American leader of the denomination, said he will participate in upcoming events either remotely or through pre-recorded messages.

“So far, I have mild symptoms, but I would appreciate your prayers for an uneventful and swift recovery,” he said in a statement.

Curry, 69, described himself as “fully vaccinated and boosted.”

“I am grateful for the scientific advances of vaccines and antiviral treatments that help prevent serious illness and death,” he said. “I encourage you to talk to your doctor about receiving all vaccinations and boosters for which you are eligible.”

Among Curry’s recent high-profile appearances was a Sept. 21 service at Washington National Cathedral honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Curry delivered the homily.

