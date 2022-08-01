SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Applebee’s unveiled a set of lip glosses they say are inspired by chicken wing sauce flavors you can find around the country.

The restaurant chain partnered with Winky Lux, a New York-based makeup company, to create the Saucy Gloss line. The collection includes four different “flavors” including Get Me Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chile Kiss, Be My Honey Pepper, and Honey BBQ-T, each with their own taste and hue.

“Applebee’s is known for first dates and wings – which are one of our most popular menu items,” Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky said in a news release. Yashinsky goes on to suggest you “spice up your date night” – which seems like a likely result of kissing while wearing hot sauce-flavored makeup.

Along with the announcement of the lip gloss line, Applebees released a two-and-a-half-minute video on YouTube, showing off the colors and flavors in a “Lady Marmalade”-inspired music video urging the public to “taste my face.”

“We are so excited to partner with Applebee’s in such an unexpected way,” Natalie Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Winky Lux, said in the release. “We love adding a playful touch to everyday beauty. … This collaboration captures the cutting-edge product innovation and playful spirit of our brand.”

One tube will set you back $18, or you can opt to purchase the whole line for $65.