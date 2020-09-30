Are kids safe from coronavirus in school? Dr. Birx answers COVID-19 questions tonight on NewsNation

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Deborah Birx, global health expert and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, speaks exclusively to anchor Marni Hughes Wednesday night only on NewsNation.

Hughes asks Birx about the safety of children returning to schools for in-person learning; the real story behind reports that the White House and task force members pressured the CDC to relax school reopening guidelines; the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and if children will receive the same vaccine as adults; and what the biggest misconception is about the virus.

Watch Hughes’ full interview with Birx only on NewsNation at 8/7c. If you miss it in primetime on WGN America, check NewsNationNow.com or the free NewsNation Now app later this evening to watch the full interview.