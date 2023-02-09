WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says Social Security and Medicare are being threatened by Republicans, but they say that’s not true.

So are the critical programs really at risk?

On Thursday, Biden attacked Sen. Rick Scott for his proposal, which suggests sunsetting federal legislation every five years and having Congress reauthorize the programs they want to keep.

“The very idea the senator from Florida wants to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years I find to be somewhat outrageous,” Biden said.

“He’s a complete liar,” Scott said.

Senator Scott argues the president is mischaracterizing his plan.

“In my plan I also said Congress ought to tell the American public how they’re going to preserve them. Because what we know right now, is both Medicare and Social Security are going bankrupt,” Scott said.

Scott says the goal of his plan is to protect essential programs like Social Security and Medicare by forcing Congress to reduce federal spending in other places.

“If you want to save Social Security and Medicare, which I want to do, get rid of the waste,” Scott said.

Right now Republicans, including Scott, are saying they won’t raise the debt ceiling until Congress agrees to spending cuts.

“In a responsible manner to balance our budget,” Scott said.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine says lawmakers should raise the debt limit, then discuss cuts separately.

“The right way to negotiate about spending is in the budget, not threatening to default on our credit card bill,” Kaine said.

But Scott insists they need to do both at the same time.

“To make sure we preserve Medicare and Social Security and we figure out how to get our fiscal house in order,” he said.