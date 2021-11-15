Are you hot n’ ready for Little Caesars’ clothing line?

Little Caesars lovers can now take their fandom to the streets with Little Caesars branded apparel.

The new merchandise line of the pizza franchise is called ” fresh off the Crazy Bread® catwalk.” The items include a pizza slice sleeping bag blanket, a Crazy Bread™ lounge set, a Little Caesars sherpa, a button-down pizza shirt, slip-on pizza sneakers, a Hot-N-Ready™ gaming chair, jewelry, and just in time for the holidays, there is also holiday wrapping paper and Christmas ornaments.

Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit, and in an attempt to achieve a high fashion feel without jetting off to Italy, Little Caesars hosted a photoshoot at a Milan, Michigan store.

“Little Caesars is a cult brand that consumers want to be part of, we’re thrilled that people can show their brand love in the most Little Caesars way possible,” Little Caesars chief marketing officer Jeff Klein said. “Our inspiration was, ‘pizza so good you want to wear it’—we’re embracing the fact that Little Caesars has no place in high fashion, and that’s exactly what people love about the brand.”

Click here to shop the new clothing line.