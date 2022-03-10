Arkansas principal charged with wife’s murder

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says an arrest has been made in the death investigation of a 36-year-old woman.

Rocky Dodson, the Principal at Omaha High School in Boone County, Arkansas, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of his wife, Amanda Dodson, according to Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

Boone County Authorities were called to a residence in Omaha and discovered that 36-year-old Amanda Dodson had suffered a severe injury that resulted in her death.

Rocky Dodson is being held at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with a bond pending.