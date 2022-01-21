Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly involved in multi-car crash that injured 1

ST. LOUIS -- A suspect in a domestic attack was taken into custody again Friday after he was initially let go within three hours of his arrest because he tested positive for COVID-19. The first arrest happened Jan. 4.

The second arrest came 16 days after a warrant issued by St. Louis Circuit Judge David Roither. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said their department took Payne into custody again Friday, with the help of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Joe Vaccaro, the chairman of the City of St. Louis Public Safety Committee and the 23rd Ward Alderman said when he heard about the release of Payne, he was outraged.

"Which means police now had to twice the work, none of this makes any sense," Vaccaro said. "I'd like to know who could release somebody like that, they're not the prosecutor and they're not a judge, I think someone may end up going to jail over this."

Vaccaro said he wants answers.

"He grabbed me and punched me in my face," the victim said in an exclusive interview with Fox 2 News' Andy Banker Thursday. We are not disclosing her identity.

"I was getting up he grabbed the pot of soup that he was cooking off the stove and threw it on my face," she said. "He was armed, so I called police."

Payne is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault. The victim said she lived with Payne, along with their teenage child who was home at the time of the attack. The victim said Payne was arrested after the attack but was released within three hours of his arrest because he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Having covid is not a free ride, a get out of jail card, it doesn't make sense," Vaccaro said. He said someone needs to take responsibility and has already requested the Public Safety Director and head of the jail to be at Wednesday's safety meeting.