Arraignment scheduled for couple involved in St. James homicide

ST. JAMES, Mo.- An arraignment date has been set for the couple charged with stabbing a man at a motel in St. James.

Josue Martinez and Kimberly Riston will appear in court again on May 11.

The couple has been charged in the death of 36-year-old Donald Coy Wethy Jr. on April 21. Wethy was found dead in the parking lot of the Economy Inn in St. James. Court documents say on April 21, Martinez was seen stabbing Wethy on surveillance footage from the motel.

Marinez, from Pennsylvania, and Riston, from California, are charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.