As NYC begins reopening, leaders, locals and tourists react to Times Square shooting

NEW YORK — The crossroads of the world came to a halt Saturday as three women, all innocent bystanders, were shot in Times Square.

It was pretty crowded here when shots rang out, causing a chaos and panic.

People who were in Times Square when shots rang out Saturday afternoon we’re shaken.

“I have a family with me and we was all there and I heard kids were shot and like I said, we went that way fast as we could,” said Rob Wright.

New York has begun reopening further from the coronavirus restrictions in previous weeks. In fact, the city has even been offering coronavirus vaccines to tourists this weekend.

Others blamed the city’s leaders.

“It’s terrible, because it shows you the state that New York is in and really hints towards a lack of leadership by any of our representatives who seem to not care about the repetitive events like these going around in our city,” said Jay Patel.

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter Saturday.

“Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition,” he wrote. The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice. The flood of illegal guns into out city must stop.”

Thankfully these innocent bystanders are in stable condition.



The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice.



The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop.

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams quickly called a news conference just outside the crime scene barricades.

“I have been talking about this on the trail and I’m just disappointed am I the only candidate that’s running for mayor that understands that we can’t go back to violence and we can’t act like this is not happening in front of us,” said Adams.

Several other candidates reacted to the shooting on Twitter.

Times Square was shut down, roads blocked and people cleared out.

Deborah Coelho drove four hours from Boston to celebrate her daughter’s 10th birthday. She was disappointed she couldn’t show her the sights and visit the shops in Times Square.

“That’s scary,” she said. “Should I got to go back to my hotel? We already have enough, COVID has been going on for more than a year, that’s sad.”