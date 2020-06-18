Atlanta police officers refusing to answer some 911 calls after former cop charged with murder, sources say

Breaking News
Hours after a fired police officer was charged with felony murder for fatally shooting a man in the back, Atlanta police officers are not responding to calls in three zones, multiple sources within the Atlanta Police Department told CNN on Wednesday evening.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard earlier in the day announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after he shot Rayshard Brooks twice in the back on Friday night. A third shot hit a car with three people inside.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department saying reports that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate.

“The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents,” the statement said.

The 11 charges Rolfe faces are felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office and one count of criminal damage to property.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer at the shooting, faces an aggravated assault charge for standing on Brooks in the parking lot. He also faces two counts of violation of oath of office.

Attorneys for both officers have said they are not guilty.

