Auburn University Gymnastics signee steps up in Tokyo following a surprise withdrawal

TOKYO (WRBL) – An Auburn University Gymnastics signee has stepped up in Tokyo following a surprise withdraw.

Future Auburn Athlete Sunisa Lee was one of the gymnasts who helped power the U.S. to the silver medal following American star Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the women’s gymnastics team final competition following one rotation on Tuesday night.

The surprise withdrawal opened the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit.

Biles is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who have used their platforms to discuss their mental heath struggles.