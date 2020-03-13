Australian official who met with Ivanka Trump and Barr last week tests positive for coronavirus

Australia’s home affairs minister confirmed Friday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, less than a week after meeting with Attorney General William Barr, senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and other White House officials.

In a statement, Minister Peter Dutton said that he woke up on Friday morning “with a temperature and sore throat” and was “subsequently tested for COVID-19.” Dutton was advised by Queensland Health that his tests returned positive on Friday afternoon.

Dutton had met with Trump, Barr, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan in the US less than a week ago.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Dutton said Friday that under the policy of Queensland Health, “anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.” Dutton added that “I feel fine and will provide an update in due course.”

The coronavirus has impacted the work of dozens of government officials around the world — including heads of state — some of whom have tested positive and others who are working in self-isolation out of precaution after coming into contact with another infected person.

A Brazilian official tested positive for virus on Thursday, just days after meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that Trump “had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive” and does not require being tested.

CNN reported that Trump has been telling people close to him that he’s concerned about coming into contact with people who have contracted the coronavirus, including the Brazilian official.

Several US lawmakers, some of whom had recent contact with Trump, have also taken steps to self-quarantine.