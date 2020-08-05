Authorities searching for missing Kansas woman who was traveling to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Police in Kansas are asking for assistance in locating a missing woman who was on her way to Birmingham.
Marilane Carter, 36, was last seen leaving her home in Overland Park, Kan. on her way to visit family in Birmingham Aug. 1. Her last known telephone contact with her family places her in Memphis on Aug. 2, according to police.
Carter is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black yoga pants. She was driving a gray 2011 GMC Acadia with Kansas plate, “194LFY.”
If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.
