Bears announce Justin Fields will start Sunday vs Lions

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears did not wait until Sunday morning to make their quarterback decision.

Justin Fields will start his second straight game after the team downgraded Andy Dalton to doubtful, Saturday evening.

Fields gets a second chance and a much friendlier matchup with the Lions at Soldier Field. https://t.co/mU7ByF0cyv — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) October 2, 2021

Dalton missed last Sunday’s game at Cleveland with a knee injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Bengals.

In Fields first start, the rookie completed only six of 20 passing attempts for 68 yards and was sacked nine times.

The Bears have won five of their last six against the Lions who are winless under first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Kickoff is at noon Sunday at Soldier Field.