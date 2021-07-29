Best burger in Kansas is in… Missouri?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An online travel blog that features “best of” lists from around the world released “The 50 Best Burgers in the United States” on Wednesday, but one of the entries will have Kansans and Missourians scratching their heads.

According to Big 7 Travel, The 30th best burger on the list was Third Street Social of Kansas City, Kansas.

Unfortunately, Third Street Social is actually located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with a second location that opened Wednesday, July 28 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The entry reads:

“The restaurant is a great place to have cosy catch ups with your friends over a delicious burger meal. Our personal favorite is the Truffled Grilled Cheeseburger which they make with their special sauces. When it comes to the must-eat burgers in the United States, this is a top pick.”

Big 7 Travel also offers “The 25 Best Burgers In Kansas State” where Missouri-based Third Street Social ranks third. Fizz Burgers & Bottles from Wichita took the top spot.

It is unclear why the mistake happened, but FOX4 sent a message to the blog and have not yet received a response.