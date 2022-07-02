While the United States offers some of the highest-quality health care in the world, it’s also supremely unaffordable for many of the country’s residents. This combination of facts leads many Americans to agonize about the places they can turn to for excellent-yet-wallet-friendly care when they need it.

Stacker determined the three best hospitals in every state by analyzing the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, released in September 2021. That index includes a metric called “civic leadership” in its scoring system, which accounts for a hospital’s charity care, financial aid, staff pay, and other community-minded factors. The other major components of the index are “patient outcomes,” meaning the hospital’s performance in tending to patients and giving them comfortable experiences, and “value of care,” meaning the hospital’s prioritization in taking care of patients’ wallets along with their bodies by avoiding unnecessary procedures. You can read more about the index’s methodology here.

Whether you’re seeking care for COVID-19, a long-term illness, new conditions, or simply need to visit an emergency room, you can be sure that these hospitals offer high-quality and safe care without ignoring patients’ financial realities. Whether a 23-bed rural hospital or an industry leader like Johns Hopkins Hospital, these medical centers consistently demonstrate why they’re the best in the country.

Alaska

Best hospitals:

#1. Providence Alaska Medical Center (National rank: #300)

– Anchorage (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Ketchikan Medical Center (National rank: #717)

– Ketchikan (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (National rank: #1510)

– Fairbanks (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Alabama

Best hospitals:

#1. University of South Alabama Medical Center (National rank: #553)

– Mobile (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: C

— Equity: A

#2. Prattville Baptist Hospital (National rank: #1055)

– Prattville (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: C

#3. St. Vincent’s Birmingham (National rank: #1091)

– Birmingham (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: C

Arkansas

Best hospitals:

#1. Baptist Health Medical Center- Conway (National rank: #789)

– Conway (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia (National rank: #860)

– Arkadelphia (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#3. CHI St. Vincent Hospital Hot Springs (National rank: #1071)

– Hot Springs (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: C

— Equity: B

Arizona

Best hospitals:

#1. Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (National rank: #9)

– Tucson (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Maricopa Medical Center (National rank: #36)

– Phoenix (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix (National rank: #241)

– Phoenix (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

California

Best hospitals:

#1. Oroville Hospital (National rank: #4)

– Oroville (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Sutter Delta Medical Center (National rank: #11)

– Antioch (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Barton Memorial Hospital (National rank: #17)

– South Lake Tahoe (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Colorado

Best hospitals:

#1. Denver Health Medical Center (National rank: #14)

– Denver (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. North Colorado Medical Center (National rank: #19)

– Greeley (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (National rank: #63)

– Colorado Springs (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Connecticut

Best hospitals:

#1. William W Backus Hospital (National rank: #71)

– Norwich (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Midstate Medical Center (National rank: #237)

– Meriden (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Griffin Hospital (National rank: #268)

– Derby (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

District of Columbia

Best hospitals:

#1. United Medical Center (National rank: #119)

– Washington (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#2. Howard University Hospital (National rank: #281)

– Washington (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. George Washington University Hospital (National rank: #302)

– Washington (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Delaware

Best hospitals:

#1. Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus (National rank: #263)

– Dover (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#2. Beebe Medical Center (National rank: #484)

– Lewes (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. Christiana Care Health Services (National rank: #635)

– Newark (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Florida

Best hospitals:

#1. Lee Memorial Hospital (National rank: #31)

– Fort Myers (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Uf Health Jacksonville (National rank: #101)

– Jacksonville (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Cape Coral Hospital (National rank: #182)

– Cape Coral (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

Georgia

Best hospitals:

#1. Emory University Hospital Midtown (National rank: #47)

– Atlanta (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Southern Regional Medical Center (National rank: #72)

– Riverdale (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Wellstar Paulding Hospital (National rank: #122)

– Hiram (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

Hawaii

Best hospitals:

#1. Kuakini Medical Center (National rank: #92)

– Honolulu (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. The Queens Medical Center (National rank: #108)

– Honolulu (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Wahiawa General Hospital (National rank: #117)

– Wahiawa (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Iowa

Best hospitals:

#1. Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs (National rank: #29)

– Council Bluffs (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. St. Lukes Hospital (National rank: #130)

– Cedar Rapids (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Broadlawns Medical Center (National rank: #341)

– Des Moines (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Idaho

Best hospitals:

#1. West Valley Medical Center (National rank: #109)

– Caldwell (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#2. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa (National rank: #299)

– Nampa (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center (National rank: #409)

– Boise (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Illinois

Best hospitals:

#1. West Suburban Medical Center (National rank: #25)

– Oak Park (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Vista Medical Center East (National rank: #37)

– Waukegan (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. St. John’s Hospital (National rank: #228)

– Springfield (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Indiana

Best hospitals:

#1. Eskenazi Health (National rank: #21)

– Indianapolis (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital (National rank: #68)

– Anderson (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Major Hospital (National rank: #195)

– Shelbyville (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Kansas

Best hospitals:

#1. McPherson Hospital (National rank: #186)

– McPherson (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Wesley Medical Center (National rank: #213)

– Wichita (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Providence Medical Center (National rank: #360)

– Kansas City (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Kentucky

Best hospitals:

#1. Saint Joseph Berea (National rank: #41)

– Berea (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. University of Kentucky Hospital (National rank: #69)

– Lexington (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Saint Joseph East (National rank: #188)

– Lexington (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Louisiana

Best hospitals:

#1. Abbeville General Hospital (National rank: #30)

– Abbeville (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. St. Tammany Parish Hospital (National rank: #205)

– Covington (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge (National rank: #261)

– Baton Rouge (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Massachusetts

Best hospitals:

#1. Boston Medical Center Corporation (National rank: #12)

– Boston (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Tufts Medical Center (National rank: #49)

– Boston (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth (National rank: #95)

– Plymouth (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Maryland

Best hospitals:

#1. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (National rank: #3)

– Baltimore (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (National rank: #5)

– Baltimore (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Holy Cross Hospital (National rank: #23)

– Silver Spring (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Maine

Best hospitals:

#1. Southern Maine Health Care (National rank: #212)

– Biddeford (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Maine Medical Center (National rank: #558)

– Portland (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. York Hospital (National rank: #735)

– York (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Michigan

Best hospitals:

#1. Sinai-Grace Hospital (National rank: #73)

– Detroit (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Lake Huron Medical Center (National rank: #80)

– Port Huron (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital (National rank: #110)

– Cadillac (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Minnesota

Best hospitals:

#1. Fairview Lakes Medical Center (National rank: #76)

– Wyoming (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Fairview Northland Regional Hospital (National rank: #81)

– Princeton (6-29 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing (National rank: #83)

– Red Wing (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Missouri

Best hospitals:

#1. University of Missouri Health Care (National rank: #166)

– Columbia (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Parkland Health Center (National rank: #177)

– Farmington (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#3. Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill (National rank: #278)

– Kansas City (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Mississippi

Best hospitals:

#1. Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (National rank: #252)

– Jackson (400-499 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. University of Mississippi Medical Center (National rank: #314)

– Jackson (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Ochsner Medical Center-Hancock (National rank: #541)

– Bay Saint Louis (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: B

Montana

Best hospitals:

#1. Kalispell Regional Medical Center (National rank: #87)

– Kalispell (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. St. James Healthcare (National rank: #121)

– Butte (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (National rank: #138)

– Hamilton (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

North Carolina

Best hospitals:

#1. Atrium Health University City (National rank: #24)

– Charlotte (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Duke Regional Hospital (National rank: #33)

– Durham (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Mission Hospital McDowell (National rank: #66)

– Marion (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

North Dakota

Best hospitals:

#1. Chi St. Alexius Health (National rank: #194)

– Bismarck (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Essentia Health Fargo (National rank: #1250)

– Fargo (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. West River Regional Medical Center (National rank: #1287)

– Hettinger (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Nebraska

Best hospitals:

#1. Chi Health Immanuel (National rank: #44)

– Omaha (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy (National rank: #148)

– Omaha (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Bellevue Medical Center (National rank: #211)

– Bellevue (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

New Hampshire

Best hospitals:

#1. Lakes Region General Hospital (National rank: #203)

– Laconia (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#2. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital (National rank: #451)

– Dover (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. Exeter Hospital (National rank: #493)

– Exeter (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

New Jersey

Best hospitals:

#1. Carepoint Health-Christ Hospital (National rank: #1)

– Jersey City (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Saint Michael’s Medical Center (National rank: #2)

– Newark (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Capital Health System-Fuld Campus (National rank: #13)

– Trenton (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

New Mexico

Best hospitals:

#1. UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (National rank: #6)

– Rio Rancho (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Lovelace Women’s Hospital (National rank: #191)

– Albuquerque (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. UNM Hospital (National rank: #308)

– Albuquerque (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Nevada

Best hospitals:

#1. North Vista Hospital (National rank: #173)

– North Las Vegas (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Banner Churchill Community Hospital (National rank: #301)

– Fallon (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center (National rank: #352)

– Reno (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

New York

Best hospitals:

#1. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center (National rank: #16)

– Plattsburgh (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (National rank: #62)

– Binghamton (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center (National rank: #284)

– Bronx (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Ohio

Best hospitals:

#1. Mercy Hospital Clermont (National rank: #7)

– Batavia (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. East Liverpool City Hospital (National rank: #10)

– East Liverpool (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Metrohealth System (National rank: #18)

– Cleveland (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Oklahoma

Best hospitals:

#1. Saint Francis Hospital (National rank: #254)

– Tulsa (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center (National rank: #684)

– Enid (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. Integris Southwest Medical Center (National rank: #774)

– Oklahoma City (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

Oregon

Best hospitals:

#1. Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center (National rank: #8)

– Gresham (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Adventist Health Portland (National rank: #15)

– Portland (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Providence Milwaukie Hospital (National rank: #26)

– Milwaukie (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Pennsylvania

Best hospitals:

#1. Suburban Community Hospital (National rank: #53)

– Norristown (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Lower Bucks Hospital (National rank: #59)

– Bristol (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus (National rank: #100)

– Easton (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Rhode Island

Best hospitals:

#1. Landmark Medical Center (National rank: #32)

– Woonsocket (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. The Miriam Hospital (National rank: #363)

– Providence (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. Westerly Hospital (National rank: #490)

– Westerly (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: B

South Carolina

Best hospitals:

#1. Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital (National rank: #137)

– Greer (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. MUSC Medical Center (National rank: #506)

– Charleston (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. Mount Pleasant Hospital (National rank: #522)

– Mount Pleasant (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

South Dakota

Best hospitals:

#1. Avera St. Mary’s Hospital (National rank: #198)

– Pierre (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Sanford USD Medical Center (National rank: #266)

– Sioux Falls (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Avera Queen of Peace (National rank: #418)

– Mitchell (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Tennessee

Best hospitals:

#1. Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center (National rank: #48)

– Smyrna (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center (National rank: #51)

– Knoxville (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge (National rank: #56)

– Oak Ridge (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Texas

Best hospitals:

#1. North Austin Medical Center (National rank: #43)

– Austin (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. St. Joseph Regional Health Center (National rank: #79)

– Bryan (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: A

#3. Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Temple (National rank: #94)

– Temple (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Utah

Best hospitals:

#1. Mountain View Hospital (National rank: #89)

– Payson (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Alta View Hospital (National rank: #190)

– Sandy (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. LDS Hospital (National rank: #365)

– Salt Lake City (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

Virginia

Best hospitals:

#1. Medical College of Virginia Hospitals (National rank: #39)

– Richmond (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Sentara Obici Hospital (National rank: #42)

– Suffolk (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#3. Sentara Careplex Hospital (National rank: #77)

– Hampton (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Vermont

Best hospitals:

#1. Porter Hospital (National rank: #340)

– Middlebury (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

#2. Rutland Regional Medical Center (National rank: #811)

– Rutland (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (National rank: #957)

– Saint Johnsbury (30-49 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: C

— Value of care: A

— Equity: A

Washington

Best hospitals:

#1. Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (National rank: #91)

– Vancouver (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital (National rank: #104)

– Yakima (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. Valley Medical Center (National rank: #135)

– Renton (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Wisconsin

Best hospitals:

#1. SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo (National rank: #96)

– Baraboo (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Hudson Hospital & Clinic (National rank: #162)

– Hudson (6-29 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#3. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville (National rank: #163)

– Janesville (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

West Virginia

Best hospitals:

#1. Cabell Huntington Hospital (National rank: #232)

– Huntington (300-399 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. West Virginia University Hospitals (National rank: #474)

– Morgantown (500+ beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: C

#3. Berkeley Medical Center (National rank: #835)

– Martinsburg (100-199 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: B

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

Wyoming

Best hospitals:

#1. Campbell County Memorial Hospital (National rank: #273)

– Gillette (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: A

— Equity: B

#2. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (National rank: #581)

– Cheyenne (200-299 beds)

– Overall grade: A

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: B

#3. Sheridan Memorial Hospital (National rank: #1051)

– Sheridan (50-99 beds)

– Overall grade: B

— Patient outcomes: A

— Value of care: B

— Equity: C