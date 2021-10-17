Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

A fun fact about Marvel: The “Eternals” film stars Tony-nominated Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal known for speed and strength. Ridloff plays Marvel’s first deaf hero.

Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may be wondering exactly what their backstories are — and how they may play out in the new movie.

To learn more about the Eternals and their origins — which date back around a million years ago — here are the best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie hits theaters on Nov. 5.

What to know about the “Eternals” movie

“Eternals” is Marvel Studios’ latest cinematic release and arrives in theaters on Nov. 5. The big-budget film, directed by Chloé Zhao, is said to have cost upwards of $200 million. It features an all-star cast with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and “Game of Thrones” alumni Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

While “Eternals” is connected to “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s not exactly a sequel. Instead, the storyline is related to the Avengers’ face-off with Thanos at the end of the movie. The Eternals, in their debut movie, are slated to play a critical role defending the future of Earth from a not-so-new set of enemies.

Who are the Eternals?

The Eternals are near-immortal beings with superpowers, such as flight, superhuman strength, lightning-fast speed and energy channeling. They were genetically engineered by the Celestials, who arrived on Earth around the Stone Age with the sole purpose of being the “secret protectors of humanity,” according to Marvel.

The Eternals have walked among humans for thousands of years, blending in with society and going unnoticed. While they’re definitely part of the Marvel Universe — and appear alongside Marvel superheroes in certain comics — they’ve largely existed in their own corner of the universe until now. After tragic events that unfolded in “Avengers: Endgame,” the Eternals have no choice but to reunite and come out of hiding to defend Earth from its worst enemies yet: the Deviants.

About the Eternals comic books

The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby, who is widely respected as one of the most influential contributors to the world of comics. The characters debuted in their namesake Marvel comic in 1976. While Kirby wrote the initial series run through 1977, since then, the Eternals have been written and illustrated under several comic legends, including Peter B. Gillis, Sal Buscema and Neil Gaiman.

Where can I get Marvel: The Eternals comics?

For those interested in reading comics featuring Marvel’s Eternals, there are several anthologies now available on Amazon in hardcover and paperback versions. Many of them are available through the Kindle app, which can be read on compatible devices and Amazon Fire Tablets.

Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before seeing the movie

“The Eternals by Jack Kirby: The Complete Collection”

Read the entire Jack Kirby Eternals collection, start to finish, with this 400-page book. The recently released edition, published in 2020, features "The Eternals" (1976) #1-19 and "Annual" (1977) #1.



“Eternals: Cosmic Origins”

“Eternals: Cosmic Origins” features classic artwork and brings readers on their first adventure with the Eternals, namely Ikaris, Sersei, Ajak and the mighty Gilgamesh. The Eternals team up to battle it out with the Deviants in adrenaline-pumping fights.



“Eternals Vol. 1: Only Death Is Eternal”

The newest authors to undertake the Eternals are writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribić. In this first volume, the Eternals experience a devastating loss of one of their own and seek revenge from none other than the Deviant they suspect is responsible for it.



“Thor and the Eternals: The Celestials Saga”

Dive deep into the special connection between Thor and the Eternals in this saga. After Thor’s intense confrontation with Odin, he embarks on a quest to find answers and encounters the Eternals, who reveal there may be more to the universe than he originally thought.



“Eternals”

In 2006, Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. gave the Eternals new life with brand-new artwork and storylines. The series, which begins with the Eternals waking from a peculiar, harrowing dream, is a respectful nod to Kirby’s original creations.



“The Eternals: The Complete Saga Omnibus”

For the reader who wants to have it all, this collectible hardcover book features 1,120 pages’ worth of Eternals backstory. It includes multiple runs of the Eternals comics and gives a comprehensive overview of the characters.



“Eternals: The Dreaming Celestial Saga”

When a new adversary arrives, the Eternals — or what’s left of them — must band together to protect the Earth from destruction in this reprint of the 1980s miniseries. The story is heavily detailed and features intense face-offs with Deviants.



“Marvel Myths and Legends”

Learn the origins of the Marvel Universe in this myths and legends guide by James Hill that dates back to the birth of the Celestials. The origin story unfolds and explains the events that pitted the Eternals and Deviants against one another eons ago.



“Kirby: King of Comics”

For those who want to learn more about the Eternals creator, this biography chronicles Jack Kirby’s exciting life. It’s masterfully written by comic book writer Mark Evanier and includes an introduction by Neil Gaiman.



