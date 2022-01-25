Big box stores in Quebec struggle with vaccine passport requirement

QUEBEC – Large stores in the French-speaking Canadian province of Quebec require vaccine passports. It applies to stores that are larger than 16,000 square feet but does not include grocery stores or pharmacies. The government of Quebec’s policy is an attempt to convince holdouts to get vaccinated.

This has not been easy to implement for retailers like Walmart, IKEA, Costco, and other big box stores. Images of the policy posted at stores are going viral on Twitter and retailers are responding to concerned customers.

“Hi. As directed by the Government of Quebec, we will implement the vaccine passport at our stores in Quebec. We ask for our customer’s patience and understanding as we continue to ensure a safe and efficient customer experience,” tweets Walmart Canada.

They are also responding to misinformation posted about the new policies:

“Yesterday we implemented the vaccine passports at our stores in Quebec. Some pictures on social media wrongly suggest that plexiglass dividers at some stores are to isolate nonvaccinated customers. This is false. The dividers are for associates when they scan vaccine passports,” tweets Walmart Canada.

The new policy went into effect in Quebec Monday. It appears to be a local policy based on the Canadian province’s policy. The Associated Press debunked claims that a wider roll-out in September.