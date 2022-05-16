Black Hawk College student Reagan Lommell of Geneseo is one of only 50 students nationwide to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Lommell and Aubrie Mozingo of Moline were named to the All-Illinois Academic Team through Phi Theta Kappa honor society, a news release says.

Both Quad-Cities Campus students were nominated for the All-USA Academic Team. The All-USA Academic Team recognizes high-achieving college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.

Nominees to the All-USA Academic Team also may be considered for the Coca-Cola Academic Team and All-State Academic Teams.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars nationwide with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually.

Phi Theta Kappa has more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s associate degree-granting colleges.