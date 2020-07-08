Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins show kicks-off new national drive-in concert series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins will be holding concerts at drive-ins across the United States on July 25. It is the first in a brand-new drive-in movie theater concert series. There are several venues offering the concert series in Missouri and Illinois.
The all-new performances will be screened for the one-night-only event. They include cinematic interviews and storytelling. The Encore Drive-In Nights series is being announced after Garth Brooks successful drive-in concerts on June 27.
Tickets will be on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Participating Venues:
Alabama:
Blue Moon Drive-In Guin, AL
VIP Star-Lite Drive-In Newton, AL
Arkansas
112 Drive-In , Inc. Fayetteville, AR
Stone Drive-In Theatre Mountain View, AR
Arizona
Digital Drive-In Mesa, AZ
El Toro Flicks – Oro Valley, AZ
El Toro Flicks – Tucson
Findlay Toyota Center Prescott Valley, AZ
The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms Queen Creek, AZ
Tucson Dragway Drive-In Tucson, AZ
West Wind: Glendale Drive-In Glendale, AZ
WestWorld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ
California
Alameda County Fairgrounds: Pop-Up Drive In Movies Pleasanton, CA
Concerts In Your Car At The Ventura County Fairgrounds Ventura, CA
Lakeport Auto Movies Lakeport, CA
Madera 2 Drive-In Madera, CA
Mission Tiki Drive-In Montclair, CA
Skyline Drive-In Barstow, CA
South Bay Drive-In San Diego, CA
Sunset Drive-In San Luis Obispo, CA
The NightlightLos Banos, CA
West Wind: Sacramento Drive-In Sacramento, CA
West Wind: Santa Barbara Drive-In Goleta, CA
West Wind: Solano Drive-In Concord, CA
Woodland Hills – Cinema Pop-Ups Woodland Hills, CA
Colorado
Comanche Drive-In Buena Vista, CO
Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Park Meadows Cinema Pop-upsLone Tree, CO
Star Drive-In Monte Vista, CO
Star Drive-In Theatre Montrose, CO
Tru Vu Drive-In Delta, CO
Connecticut
Southington Drive-In Southington, CT
Florida
Drive-In Dudes: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds – Pensacola, FL
Epic Theatre Mt. Dora, FL
Epic Theatres Clermont, FL
Epic Theatres St. Augustine, FL
Epic Theatres West Volusia – Deltona, FL
Ocala Drive-In Theatre – Ocala, FL
Treasure Coast Park and Watch- Fort Pierce, FL
Georgia
Albany Civic Center – Albany, GA
Starlite Drive-In – Atlanta, GA
Tiger Drive-In Theater – Tiger, GA
Idaho
Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In Hayden, ID
Idan-Ha Drive-In TheatreSoda Springs, ID
Parma Motor Vu LLC Parma, ID
Sunset Auto Vue Grangeville, ID
Terrace Drive-In Caldwell, ID
Teton Vu Drive-In Rexburg, ID
The Spud Drive-In Theater Driggs, ID
Illinois
Blue Grass Drive-In Blue Grass, IL
Chicago Drive-In Theater Hoffman Estates, IL
Chicago Drive-In Theater Bridgeview, IL
Drive ‘ N Theater Newton, IL
Elgin Cinema Elgin, IL
Harvest Moon Drive-In Gibson City, IL
Route 66 Drive-In Springfield, IL
Indiana
49’er Drive-In Theater Valparaiso, IN
Bel Air Drive-In Versailles, IN
Centerbrook Drive-In Martinsville, IN
Holiday Drive-In Rockport, IN
M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-In Thorntown, IN
Moon Lite Drive-In Terre Haute, IN
StarLite Drive-In Bloomington, IN
Tibbs Drive-In TheatreIndianapolis, IN
Tri-Way Drive-In TheatrePlymouth, IN
Iowa
Superior 71 Drive-In Spirit Lake, IA
Kansas
Bar O Bar Drive-In Edna, KS
South Drive-In Dodge City, KS
Starlite Drive-In Wichita, KS
Kentucky
Bourbon Drive-In Theater Paris, KY
Franklin Drive In Franklin, KY
Hwy 27 Twin Drive-In Theater Somerset, KY
Judy Drive-In Mount Sterling, KY
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In LaGrange, KY
Skyline Drive-In Summersville, KY
Maine
Bangor Drive-In Hermon, ME
Prides Corner Drive-In Westbrook, ME
Skowhegan Drive-In Skowhegan, ME
Massachusetts
Marshfield Drive-In Marshfield, MA
Mendon Twin Drive-In Mendon, MA
Topsfield Drive-In Topsfield, MA
Michigan
5-Mile Drive-In Dowagiac, MI
Canterbury Village Drive-In Lake Orion, MI
Ford Wyoming Drive In Dearborn, MI
Getty 4 Drive-In Muskegon, MI
Harrison Pop-Up Drive-In Theater Harrison, MI
Hi-Way Drive-In Carsonville, MI
Highway 2 Community Drive In Theater Manistique, MI
Sunset Drive-In Hartford, MI
The Capri Drive-In Coldwater, MI
US 23 Drive-In Theater Flint, MI
Minnesota
Crossroads Cinema Pop-upsSt. Cloud, MN
ELKO! Drive-In Theater Elko, MN
Verne Drive-In Theater Luverne, MN
Mississippi
Landers CenterSouthaven, MS
Missouri
Barco Drive-In Lamar, MO
Starlite Drive-In Cadet, MO
Montana
Amusement Park Drive-In TheatreBillings, MT
Pharaohplex Drive-In Hamilton, MT
Nebraska
Midwest SkyView Drive-In Scottsbluff, NE
Sandhills Drive-In Alliance, NE
TK-Starlite Drive-In Neligh, NE
Twin Creek CinemaBellevue, NE
Nevada
West Wind: El Rancho Drive-In Sparks, NV
West Wind: Las Vegas Drive-In North Las Vegas, NV
New Brunswick
Sussex Campground & Drive-In Sussex, NB
New Hampshire
Milford Drive-In Theater Milford, NH
Northfield Drive-In Theater Hinsdale, NH
New Jersey
Delsea Drive-In TheatreVineland, NJ
New York
Bay Drive-In TheatreAlexandria Bay, NY
Casey Family Theater s/Warwick Drive-In Warwick, NY
Delevan Twin Drive In Delevan, NY
El Rancho Drive-In Palatine Bridge, NY
Fair Oaks Drive-In Middletown, NY
Finger Lakes Drive-In Auburn, NY
Greek Peak Outdoor CinemaCortland, NY
Hi-Way Drive-In TheatreCoxsackie, NY
Jericho Drive-In Glenmont, NY
LI AdventurelandEast Farmingdale, NY
Malta Drive-In TheatreMalta, NY
New York State Fair Drive-In Baldwinsville, NY
Ozoner 29 Twin Drive-In Broadalbin, NY
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In Perry, NY
Transit Drive-In Lockport, NY
Unadilla Drive In Unadilla, NY
Vintage Drive-In Avon, NY
North Carolina
Badin Road Drive-In Albemarle, NC
Charlotte Motor SpeedwayConcord, NC
Eden Drive-In Eden, NC
Hound’s Drive-In Theater Kings Mountain, NC
Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In Winston Salem, NC
North Dakota
Red River Valley FairWest Fargo, ND
Nova Scotia
Cape Breton Drive-In Sydney, NS
Ohio
Caesar Creek Drive-In Wilmington, OH
Dixie Twin Drive-In TheatreDayton, OH
Elm Road Triple Drive-In TheatreWarren, OH
Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater Liberty Center, OH
Holiday Auto TheatreHamilton, OH
Mayfield Road Drive-In Chardon, OH
Melody 49 Drive-In Brookville, OH
Midway Twin Drive-In Ravenna, OH
Pickerington CinemaPickerington, OH
Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Sidney, OH
South Twin Drive-In Columbus, OH
Star View Drive-In Norwalk, OH
Starlite Drive-In Amelia, OH
Sundance Kid Drive-In Oregon, OH
Tiffin Drive-In Theater Tiffin, OH
Van-Del Drive-In Theater Middle Point, OH
Oklahoma
Admiral Twin Drive-In Tulsa, OK
Coolbreeze RV Cinema and ResortArdmore, OK
El-CoDrive-In Shattuck, OK
Tower Drive-In Poteau, OK
Ontario
5 Drive-In Oakville, ON
CanviewFonthill, ON
Muskoka Drive-In Gravenhurst, ON
Mustang Drive-In Theatre (Guelph)Guelph, ON
Mustang LondonLondon, ON
Port Elmsley Drive-In TheatrePerth, ON
Port Hope Drive-In Cobourg, ON
Stardust Theatre Sharon, ON
Starlite HamiltonStoney Creek, ON
Sunset BarrieBarrie, ON
The Boonies Drive-In TheatreTilbury, ON
Oregon
99W Drive-In TheatreNewberg, OR
M-F Drive-In Theater Milton-Freewater, OR
Pennsylvania
Circle Drive-In TheatreDickson City, PA
CumberlandNewville, PA
Evergreen Drive-In TheatreMount Pleasant, PA
Garden Drive-In Hunlock Creek, PA
Haar’s Drive-In Dillsburg, PA
Kane Family Drive-In TheatreKane, PA
Midway Drive-In TheatreMifflintown, PA
Moonlite Drive-In TheatreBrookville, PA
Moonlite DriveIn LLCWyoming, PA
Palace Gardens Drive-In TheatreIndiana, PA
Pike Drive-In TheatreMontgomery, PA
Sky-Vu Drive-In Gratz, PA
Skyview Drive-In Carmichaels, PA
Super 322 Drive-In TheatreWoodland, PA
The Bar Ann Drive-In Portage, PA
Prince Edward Island
Brackely Drive-In TheatreBrackley Beach, PE
Rhode Island
Rustic Tri-View Drive-In North Smithfield, RI
South Carolina
25 Drive-In Movie Theater Greenwood, SC
Highway 21 Drive-In Beaufort, SC
Monetta Drive In Theater Monettta, SC
South Dakota
Hilltop Drive In nGregory, SD
Pheasant City Drive-In TheatreRedfield, SD
Roy’s Black Hills Twin Drive-In Hermosa, SD
Willow Creek Drive-In TheatreFor Pierre, SD
Winner Drive-In TheatreWinner, SD
Tennessee
Hi-Way 50Lewisburg, TN
Malco Drive-In Memphis, TN
Parkway Drive-In Maryville, TN
Sparta Drive In Sparta, TN
State-Line Theater Elizabethton, TN
Texas
Big Sky Drive-In Midland, TX
Brazos Drive-In Granbury, TX
Coyote Drive-In Fort Worth, TX
Ford Park Entertainment Complex Beaumont, TX
Graham Drive-In Graham, TX
Sandell Drive-In Clarendon, TX
Showboat Drive-In Hockley, TX
Stars and Stripes Drive-In Lubbock, TX
Stars and Stripes Drive-In New Braunfels, TX
Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TX
The Star in Frisco – Cinema Pop-upsFrisco, TX
Town East Mall – Cinema Pop-upsMesquite, TX
Utah
Basin Drive-In Mt. Pleasant, UT
Motor Vu Theater Tooele, UT
Redwood Drive-In West Valley, UT
Vermont
Fairlee Drive-In
Sunset Drive-In Colchester, VT
Virginia
Park Place Drive In Marion, VA
The Family Drive-In Theater Stephens City, VA
Washington
Blue Fox Drive-In Theater Oak Harbor, WA
Skyline Drive-In Theater Shelton, WA
West Virginia
Meadow Bridge Drive-In Meadow Bridge, WV
Wisconsin
Chilton Twilight Drive-In Chilton, WI
CV Drive-In Chippewa Falls, WI
Field of Scenes Freedom, WI
Majestic Cinema of BrookfieldWaukesha, WI
Rivers Edge Drive-In New Richmond, WI
Shawano Moonlight Drive-In Shawano, WI
Sky-Vu Drive-In Monroe, WI
South Shore CinemaOak Creek, WI
Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater Chetek, WI
Starlite 14 Richland Center, WI
Wyoming
Casper Events CenterCasper, WY