SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur), a former school teacher, outlined the new regulatory and enforcement measures in her proposal to require insurance companies to provide an adequate network of doctors.

Scherer also previewed a committee hearing scheduled for this week where lawmakers are expected to press officials at Blue Cross Blue Shield, Springfield Clinic, and the Department of Insurance for answers about the pending contract negotiations that have caused bottlenecks and disruptions in affordable access to health care for tens of thousands of patients over the last five months in the Springfield region.