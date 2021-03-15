Blue Ivy is second-youngest Grammy winner of all time

At 9-years-old, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter is the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

The youngest winners of all time are the country harmony group The Peasall Sisters. At 8, 11 and 14, the sisters won the Grammy for contributing to the soundtrack of the Coen Brothers’ “Oh Brother Where Art Thou?” The soundtrack won Album of the Year in 2002.

Queen Bey is close to sitting on her Grammys throne this year: The singer won her 26th Grammy on Sunday, almost matching, and on track to surpass, Alison Krauss’ 27-win record.

Beyoncé, this year’s leading contender with nine nominations, won two honors during the pre-ceremony including best rap performance for “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé’s other nominations, including song and record of the year, best R&B performance and best rap song, will broadcast during the live show, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Fiona Apple and Kaytranda were also double winners Sunday. John Prine and Chick Corea both earned two wins posthumously.

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, James Taylor, H.E.R., Beck, Brandi Carlile, Burna Boy, Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Maddow also won Grammys.

While Beyoncé is set to have a historic night, history could repeat itself and she could be shut out of winning a top award — a common occurrence for R&B and rap artists throughout Grammy history. Of her 26 wins, only one has been for one of the big four Grammys, song of the year. She has lost album of the year three times and record of the year five times.

Jay-Z has never won a top award, and he and his wife join a list of mostly Black performers who have been restricted to wins in the rap and R&B categories, including Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.