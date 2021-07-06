Body of 6-year-old found on Panama City beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Calling it the “last thing” he wanted to say, Chief J.R. Talamantez confirmed every parent’s worst fear Tuesday and announced that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Panama City Beach had been found dead.

“They didn’t do anything wrong,” he said of the boy’s parents. “This was a horrible accident.”

The scene on Panama City Beach Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy: WMBB)

Enrique Cortez-Dubon was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday near the beach at Shores of Panama, 9900 S. Thomas Drive, where he was staying with his family. His body was recovered in the water about a half-mile east from where he went missing Tuesday afternoon.

The family, from the Atlanta area and visiting for a one-week vacation, realized Enrique was missing and called Panama City Beach Police around noon. A massive search ensued and continued into the night with enhanced efforts along the beach Tuesday morning.

The family arrived at the beach Saturday.

“I think they could all use a couple of prayers right now,” Talamantez said. “No parent should ever have to go through that.”

He also requested privacy for the family and said department chaplains were assisting them along with the multiple agencies who responded to the search.

“We were all hoping for a better outcome,” Talamantez said.

This is a developing story.