Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) – Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus in the area, idling tens of thousands of workers.

At least 95 people have died in Washington state because of COVID-19, most in the Seattle area. The company says operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday and production would be suspended for two weeks.

Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in Washington state.

It said employees in the region who can work from home will continue doing so and those who can’t – like the tens of thousands of machinists who build airplanes – will receive paid leave during the shutdown.

By MARTHA BELLISLE and RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press