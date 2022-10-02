Rock Falls Tourism invites all Rock Falls residents to participate in the House of 1000 Decorations Halloween House Decorating Contest.

Decorate your front yard, front porch, or house in a Halloween theme and see if you have the scariest or best-themed Halloween house this year. To register, call Rock Falls Tourism at 815-622-1106, email

travel@visitrockfalls.com, or stop by the office at 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

Entry is free. Registration is required by 5 p.m. Oct. 19. A night photo must be submitted with the registration. All light and yard displays must be visible from the street, be family friendly, and turned on each night from Oct. 19-26 for the public to vote for their favorite.

Voting will be done via ballot at Rock Falls City Hall or by a Facebook survey on the Visit Rock Falls

Facebook page. On Oct. 27, prizes will be awarded to the first-place winners of best themed and scariest.

For more information, email director@visitrockfalls.com