BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify remains found at the scene of a house fire on April 2.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene of a fire at Cave Creek Road to find a home engulfed in flames and the homeowner lying in a detached garage with gunshot wounds.

The 56-year-old was taken to a hospital but was not expected to survive his injuries.

Valley Springs Fire Department, who were working to put out the fire, and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department also searched for Linda Minyard, the 52-year-old wife of the homeowner, and found human remains inside the house.

Linda Minyard worked at the Boone County Jail since 2015 and had just completed a shift before coming home.

Linda Minyard had filed a protection order against William that was in effect at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and the human remains are at the medical examiner’s office to be identified.