Boulevard Brewing founder making changes after harassment allegations, resignations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Boulevard Brewing Co. is making changes in light of discrimination allegations. Three executives have stepped down, and now the founder of the company is stepping back in.

It all started with an anonymous Reddit post. Former female employees spoke out, saying they were discriminated against, harassed and that Boulevard had a corporate culture that allowed it to continue.

Boulevard founder John McDonald, who started the company in the 1980s, said he never imagined it would face allegations like this.

“We’re sorry, and hopefully we can repair the damage we’ve done,” McDonald said. “It makes me feel horrible. I really feel horrible.”

A former employee who made the original Reddit post said she was discriminated against and harassed for being pregnant. The woman said she went to human resources and claims they did nothing. The behavior continued.

“We’re going to do everything we can to repair our reputation and make our employees feel good about being here at the brewery and feel safe,” McDonald told FOX4. “Rebuild our HR department and re-establish ourselves as one of the great craft brewers of the United States.”

McDonald sold the company in 2013 but said he will be leading it into the future.

Wendy Doyle, the president and CEO of United WE, said creating a culture where harassment can be handled productively is vital for all companies.



“There needs to be a culture that there is a comfort level when there is harassment or there there is discrimination or some other challenge that has presented itself, that there is a safe place for these issues to be brought forward and a recording and reporting platform,” Doyle said.

Jeff Krum, who led the company, and two other executives have all left the company. One of them is Natalie Gershon who was the company’s vice president of marketing. She did not want to speak on record but said in a Facebook post she was “gutted.”

“In return I have not been given the information and freedom to do what I could to support the team and brand I love.

“I regret not standing firm for what I believed was the right course of action.

But let me be clear. The words of the company were not my words. The decisions made were not my decisions. Like the rest of my colleagues, I was kept in the dark and offered a variety of truths from a seemingly endless bucket of lies. I did not and would not knowingly cover-up a claim of harassment, assault or discrimination.

“Without transparency and trust, I have made the decision not to move forward at Boulevard Brewing Co.

“Some of the people I have met at Boulevard are among the best in the world. I am grateful for the journey, saddened by the end and hopeful for the future.”

McDonald said he’s ready to rebuild.

“I want it to be a great brewery that treats all of its people fairly and correctly, listens, and it’s a good place to work, and we make great beer. Those are the things that I want to be known for, and I think we can get back there,” he said.

McDonald said it will take time, but there are two major things they’re going to do. The first is their leadership change, and the second a third-party HR audit where each allegation will be looked at and evaluated.

He said he plans to do his best to get back to something good.